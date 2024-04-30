Police have arrested 30 people for shoplifting in Bedford since January
Officers say it’s down to their close relationship with town centre shops
It’s part of a Operation Belleville, with high-vis patrols pounding the town centre streets.
And, more importantly, in those three months, 149 crimes have been solved and there’s been 91 charges as part of the shoplifting crackdown.
Bedfordshire Police says it’s down to close relationships between shops and community policing teams – and across the county, the shoplifting solve rate has tripled because of this.