Police have arrested 30 people for shoplifting in Bedford since January

In Bedford, high-visibility patrols have led to 30 shoplifting related arrests since January

Police in Bedford have arrested 30 people for since January.

It’s part of a Operation Belleville, with high-vis patrols pounding the town centre streets.

And, more importantly, in those three months, 149 crimes have been solved and there’s been 91 charges as part of the shoplifting crackdown.