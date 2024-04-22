Police hand out warnings to 10 people for street drinking in Bedford over the weekend

Officers say they are “adopting a zero-tolerance approach”
By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:08 BST
Police issued Community Protection Notice Warnings (CPNW) to 10 people over the weekend for street drinking in the town centre.

Officers hit the bus station, town centre nearby car parks, Midland Road, Greenhill Street and Pigeon Square.

In a post on social media, police said: “As the weather starts to get hotter, more and more street drinkers are frequenting Bedford town centre causing anti-social behaviour. There is a public space protection notice in place for the town which prevents anyone from having open alcohol containers.”

The Community Protection Notice Warning letters given to street drinkers over the weekend (Bedford Community Policing Team)The Community Protection Notice Warning letters given to street drinkers over the weekend (Bedford Community Policing Team)
Officers vowed to issue more CPNWs in the coming weeks, and added: “If there are any breaches we will then escalate these further before sending these people to court. We are adopting a zero-tolerance approach if someone is drinking and acting anti-socially, or likely to be anti-social in Bedford town centre.”