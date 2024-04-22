Police hand out warnings to 10 people for street drinking in Bedford over the weekend

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In a post on social media, police said: “As the weather starts to get hotter, more and more street drinkers are frequenting Bedford town centre causing anti-social behaviour. There is a public space protection notice in place for the town which prevents anyone from having open alcohol containers.”

Officers vowed to issue more CPNWs in the coming weeks, and added: “If there are any breaches we will then escalate these further before sending these people to court. We are adopting a zero-tolerance approach if someone is drinking and acting anti-socially, or likely to be anti-social in Bedford town centre.”