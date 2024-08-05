Police hand out 10 tickets as part of anti-social driving crackdown in Bedford
Police targeted anti-social driving on Friday evening (August 2) as part of its Operation Windscreen initiative.
Officers hit the town centre and:
Stopped 16 vehicles
Handed out 10 tickets
Seized one vehicle
Gave two written warnings valid for 12 months (Section 59)
In a post on social media, officers said: “Community policing carried out the second short sharp strike of Operation Windscreen. If you are using your car in an anti-social manner, we will find you, we will ticket you and we will take your car.”