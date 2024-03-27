Police granted TWO closure orders at flats in Bedford's Cardington Road over drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Bedfordshire Police secured TWO closure orders for problem properties in Bedford yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Two addresses in Avleen House in Cardington Road were given the full order following months of work by PC Munday and PC Lambert.

There had been a plethora of complaints from neighbours – as well as actual incidents – relating to drug use, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour inside the block.

Police have been granted two closure orders at the flats in Cardington Road (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

In a post on social media, officers said: “There have been concerns of cuckooing taking place where vulnerable drug users have been exploited, with their flats used for the purpose of drug supply and use.”

Drug paraphernalia was found everywhere in the messy flats.