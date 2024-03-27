Police granted TWO closure orders at flats in Bedford's Cardington Road over drugs

There have been concerns of cuckooing
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:27 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire Police secured TWO closure orders for problem properties in Bedford yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Two addresses in Avleen House in Cardington Road were given the full order following months of work by PC Munday and PC Lambert.

There had been a plethora of complaints from neighbours – as well as actual incidents – relating to drug use, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour inside the block.

Police have been granted two closure orders at the flats in Cardington Road (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)Police have been granted two closure orders at the flats in Cardington Road (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Police have been granted two closure orders at the flats in Cardington Road (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Most Popular

In a post on social media, officers said: “There have been concerns of cuckooing taking place where vulnerable drug users have been exploited, with their flats used for the purpose of drug supply and use.”

Drug paraphernalia was found everywhere in the messy flats.

The post added: “It’s shows an insight into those battling with drug addiction and similar issues leading to a world of crime, exploitation and misery for which for many there is simply no exit. If you suspect somebody vulnerable is being cuckooed or exploited please report it.”