Police granted TWO closure orders at flats in Bedford's Cardington Road over drugs
Bedfordshire Police secured TWO closure orders for problem properties in Bedford yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).
Two addresses in Avleen House in Cardington Road were given the full order following months of work by PC Munday and PC Lambert.
There had been a plethora of complaints from neighbours – as well as actual incidents – relating to drug use, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour inside the block.
In a post on social media, officers said: “There have been concerns of cuckooing taking place where vulnerable drug users have been exploited, with their flats used for the purpose of drug supply and use.”
Drug paraphernalia was found everywhere in the messy flats.
The post added: “It’s shows an insight into those battling with drug addiction and similar issues leading to a world of crime, exploitation and misery for which for many there is simply no exit. If you suspect somebody vulnerable is being cuckooed or exploited please report it.”