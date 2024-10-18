Police granted closure order at suspected Bedford brothel in Adelaide Square

The suspected brothel in Adelaide Square is now boarded up (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Bedfordshire Police have secured a closure order for a suspected brothel following complaints from neighbours.

The property – in Adelaide Square – had been causing a huge problem for anyone living in the Harpur ward, according to police.

And officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (October 16) said the ruling means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

In a post on social media, officers said: “This closure was in response to numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and illegal activity that was taking place. The location has now been secured and the closure order prohibits anyone from entering.

"This is great news for local residents and businesses who were suffering with the ongoing activity from the property.”