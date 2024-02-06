Police granted closure order at Shortstown address following neighbours' complaints

Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

For some reason, police haven’t revealed where exactly the property is but said they requested the closure following complaints from neighbours about ongoing anti-social behaviour (ASB).

In a post on social media, officers said: “This type of behaviour can have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of many experiencing it. This is a drastic method of enforcement that cannot be applied for lightly, but is a method that we will use if advice is not adhered to and ASB continues affecting others.”