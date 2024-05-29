Police granted closure order at Bedford flat following drugs bust

By Clare Turner
Published 29th May 2024, 16:33 BST
The closure order (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)The closure order (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for an address in Bedford’s Holme Street today (Wednesday).

Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

It follows a drugs bust at the flat in Farrer House where four people were arrested and a substantial amount of Class A drugs were seized.

In a post on social media, officers said: “This was only made possible due to the intelligence that members of the public have been giving us. However small the information may feel, it can help us to build a bigger picture and get results like this.”