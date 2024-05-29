The closure order (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for an address in Bedford’s Holme Street today (Wednesday).

Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

It follows a drugs bust at the flat in Farrer House where four people were arrested and a substantial amount of Class A drugs were seized.

