Police granted closure order at Bedford flat following drugs bust
Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for an address in Bedford’s Holme Street today (Wednesday).
Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.
It follows a drugs bust at the flat in Farrer House where four people were arrested and a substantial amount of Class A drugs were seized.
In a post on social media, officers said: “This was only made possible due to the intelligence that members of the public have been giving us. However small the information may feel, it can help us to build a bigger picture and get results like this.”