Police granted closure order at Bedford address following neighbours' complaints about drugs
Nobody is allowed to access the property for THREE MONTHS
Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for an address in Queen’s Park, Bedford yesterday (Thursday).
Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.
In a post on social media, police said the closure at Seaforth Gardens was in response to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.
On Friday (December 15), officers made several arrests for related offences following an unannounced visit to the property.