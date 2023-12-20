News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Police granted closure order at Bedford address following neighbours' complaints about drugs

Nobody is allowed to access the property for THREE MONTHS
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:03 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 16:29 GMT
The three-month closure order at a property in Queen's Park, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)The three-month closure order at a property in Queen's Park, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
The three-month closure order at a property in Queen's Park, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for an address in Queen’s Park, Bedford yesterday (Thursday).

Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

In a post on social media, police said the closure at Seaforth Gardens was in response to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

On Friday (December 15), officers made several arrests for related offences following an unannounced visit to the property.