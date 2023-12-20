Police granted closure order at Bedford address following neighbours' complaints about drugs

Nobody is allowed to access the property for THREE MONTHS

The three-month closure order at a property in Queen's Park, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for an address in Queen’s Park, Bedford yesterday (Thursday).

Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

In a post on social media, police said the closure at Seaforth Gardens was in response to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.