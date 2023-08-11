Police granted closure order at Bedford address following neighbours' complaints about drugs

Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for a house in Union Street, Bedford yesterday (Thursday).
Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.
In a post on social media, officers said they had received “numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity”.
The police added: “Together with Peabody Housing we hope this brings local residents some comfort and reassures them that we will take positive action with properties such as this.”