Police granted closure order at Bedford address following neighbours' complaints about drugs

Nobody is allowed to access the property for THREE MONTHS
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST
The three-month closure order is for a property in Union Street, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)The three-month closure order is for a property in Union Street, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for a house in Union Street, Bedford yesterday (Thursday).

Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

In a post on social media, officers said they had received “numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity”.

The police added: “Together with Peabody Housing we hope this brings local residents some comfort and reassures them that we will take positive action with properties such as this.”