Police granted closure order at address in Bedford's Union Street following complaints about drugs

Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for an address in Bedford’s Harpur ward yesterday (Thursday).

Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

In a post on social media, police said the closure at Union Street was in response to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour

The three-month closure order at a property in Union Street, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

It added: “Working closely with Bedfordshire Police, housing authorities, and Bedford Borough Council, this decisive action comes in response to numerous reports of disturbances and illicit activities plaguing the neighborhood.

“The collaboration between law enforcement, housing agencies, and local government demonstrates a united front against such issues, and it's hoped that the closure order will provide relief and reassurance to the residents affected.