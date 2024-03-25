Police granted closure order at address in Bedford's Palgrave Road following complaints about drugs
Nobody is allowed to access the property for THREE MONTHS
Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for a problem property in Bedford’s Caudwell area on Friday.
Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.
In a post on social media, police said: “This is in response to numerous reports from local residents of anti-social behaviour and drugs misuse.”