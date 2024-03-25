Police granted closure order at address in Bedford's Palgrave Road following complaints about drugs

Nobody is allowed to access the property for THREE MONTHS
By Clare Turner
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:48 GMT
The three-month closure order at a property in Palgrave Road, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)The three-month closure order at a property in Palgrave Road, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for a problem property in Bedford’s Caudwell area on Friday.

Officers who attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said it means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

In a post on social media, police said: “This is in response to numerous reports from local residents of anti-social behaviour and drugs misuse.”