Police granted closure order at address in Bedford's Kershope Close following complaints about drugs

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:36 GMT
On Saturday, Bedfordshire Police secured a closure order for an address in Goldington.

You name it, neighbours to the property Kershope Close have had to put up with it – drug dealing, county lines, violent incidents and gang activity.

In a post on social media, officers from the Bedford Community Policing Team said the address had been a “massive issue for the residents of Goldington for a long long time”.

It went on to say: “This has had a massive impact on the wider community, causing misery for residents in the area with the perpetrators involved showing no care or remorse for the damage and effect that their criminality is having on so many individuals.

A closure order is now in place at an address in Kershope Close, Bedford

“Thankfully this address has now been put out of action with the courts granting a closure order thanks to the hard work of the community officers who have worked closely with partners, gathered intelligence and painted an incredibly impactive picture that has shown the true impact of the behaviour of the selfish individuals connected to the address.

"We hope this result will bring some peace and a better quality of life to the community of Goldington.

“To all the perpetrator’s, gang members, drug dealers and whoever else that contributed to the activity linked to this address, know this – we will not stop in our pursuit of you and your ongoing criminality. Wherever you go next, we will be there ready to enforce the law again and we will ensure that you are brought to justice for all that you do in destroying communities.”

