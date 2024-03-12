The order covers the area marked in yellow on this map

Police will be stepping up stop and searches in Bedford after a fight in Bedford Park.

Until midnight, police have been granted extra powers to stop and search anyone in the area – marked in yellow on this map – including Park Avenue, Clapham Road, Manton Lane, St Peters Street, Brickhill Drive and the B660.

But they say they will monitor the situation and reduce or extend the order – known as a Section 60 – if needed.