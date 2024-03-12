Police given extra powers for stop and searches tonight after fight in Bedford Park
They have extra powers to stop and search anyone in the area until midnight tonight
Police will be stepping up stop and searches in Bedford after a fight in Bedford Park.
Until midnight, police have been granted extra powers to stop and search anyone in the area – marked in yellow on this map – including Park Avenue, Clapham Road, Manton Lane, St Peters Street, Brickhill Drive and the B660.
But they say they will monitor the situation and reduce or extend the order – known as a Section 60 – if needed.
This is a breaking story, and we will update it as more information is available.