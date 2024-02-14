Police give dog kennels near Bedford anti-social order after complaints of aggression
Police have given a dog kennels in Millbrook a warning after complaints of abusive language and aggression.
The Community Protection Notice Warning (CPNW) has been given to Sparta Kennels Millbrook.
According to police, members of the public have had to suffer abusive language and dogs have been encouraged to act aggressively towards them.
Bedford Today first learned of the modern-day Asbo through a post on social media from Cllr Susan Clinch alerting people who walk from Ampthill Great Park to Millbrook.
In the post, she said: “A CPNW has been served on Sparta Kennels Millbrook by the police. If anyone experiences abusive or intimidating behaviour from the site, they are to report it to the police. Please call 101 or fill out an online form for a non emergency. Always 999 in an emergency. Informing the operator that there is a CPNW in place which has likely been breached will help them direct your report to the right place.”
“This is in relation to the fields and barns to the north of the footpath and behaviour of dogs and staff and users of the site towards members of the public in ‘neighbouring public areas’ which includes the footpath.”
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman added: “It has been issued by us to the owner of the premises following a series of incidents at the location. This has included abusive language to members of the public in the vicinity and allowing dogs within the site to act aggressively to people passing by. The CPNW highlights actions the owner is required to take to avoid further consequences.”