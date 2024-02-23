Police find £2k worth of crack and heroin and over £1k cash during drugs bust at Bedford house
Thousands of pounds of cash and drugs have been seized in a major drugs bust in Bedford.
Officers found three men at the address, along with £2,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin, more than £1,000 in cash, as well as drugs paraphernalia and numerous mobile phones.
The op was carried out by the police’s Boson guns and gangs unit and the property – in the Castle and Newnham part of town – has been linked to a county lines drug gang, which maybe why police aren’t revealing its exact location.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. A 17-year-old boy has since been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin. The other two men were released on conditional bail.
This month police have seized more than £3,000 worth of Class A drugs and weapons.
Detective Sergeant James West said: “This success comes as a result of the community raising the alarm around suspicious behaviour.
“Vulnerable people can be caught in the clutches of drug dealers, who seek to exploit them for criminal purposes. This is a tactic that we see all too often by gangs as a part of their county lines model.
“Therefore, we continue to appeal to members of the public across Bedfordshire to be aware of the signs of exploitation and drug dealing and look out for those around you. Please bring any concerns forward and share any information that you might have about drugs and exploitation, so that we can put an end to exploitation and keep tackling county lines.”