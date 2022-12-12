Police find meat cleaver and saw at drug dealing spot in Bedford
It was following a tip-off from the public
Police officers found this trio of weapons at The Slipe, in Bedford, earlier today (Monday).
The discovery of a saw, meat cleaver and knife were made following a tip-off about drug dealing in the area.
In a post on social media, officers vowed to do daily patrols there from now on.
The tools have now been disposed of.
If you see any drug dealing in the area or weapons being dumped report it online or call police on 101.