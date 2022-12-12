News you can trust since 1845

Police find meat cleaver and saw at drug dealing spot in Bedford

It was following a tip-off from the public

By Clare Turner
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 5:25pm

Police officers found this trio of weapons at The Slipe, in Bedford, earlier today (Monday).

The discovery of a saw, meat cleaver and knife were made following a tip-off about drug dealing in the area.

In a post on social media, officers vowed to do daily patrols there from now on.

The dumped saw, meat cleaver and knife (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
The tools have now been disposed of.

If you see any drug dealing in the area or weapons being dumped report it online or call police on 101.