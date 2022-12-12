Police officers found this trio of weapons at The Slipe, in Bedford, earlier today (Monday).

The discovery of a saw, meat cleaver and knife were made following a tip-off about drug dealing in the area.

In a post on social media, officers vowed to do daily patrols there from now on.

The dumped saw, meat cleaver and knife (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

The tools have now been disposed of.