Police find man wanted in connection with fraudulent house sale hiding under a bed in Bedford

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the fraudulent sale of a house in Hampshire.

Bedfordshire Police's Serious Fraud Investigation Unit searched a property in Bedford this morning (Wednesday) - and found him hiding under the bed in the front bedroom.

It's part of the police's Operation Ricegrass - which is the unlawful registering of a house in someone else's name with HM Land Registry.

Officers also seized a number of documents, devices and what they described as "high-value items".

Last month, Bedford Today revealed how a Bedford man had been arrested for 'stealing' a house in Luton

Reverend Mike Hall - who was working away - told the BBC how his house had been sold without his knowledge, via suspected identity theft.

He was alerted by neighbours that someone was inside the property.