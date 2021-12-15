Police find man wanted in connection with fraudulent house sale hiding under a bed in Bedford
He's been arrested
A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the fraudulent sale of a house in Hampshire.
Bedfordshire Police's Serious Fraud Investigation Unit searched a property in Bedford this morning (Wednesday) - and found him hiding under the bed in the front bedroom.
It's part of the police's Operation Ricegrass - which is the unlawful registering of a house in someone else's name with HM Land Registry.
Officers also seized a number of documents, devices and what they described as "high-value items".
Last month, Bedford Today revealed how a Bedford man had been arrested for 'stealing' a house in Luton
Reverend Mike Hall - who was working away - told the BBC how his house had been sold without his knowledge, via suspected identity theft.
He was alerted by neighbours that someone was inside the property.
And it was only when he drove back to his Luton home, he found building work under way and a new owner who said he had bought it.