Police find Class A drugs stashed at Urban Village on Bedford's Bromham Road

In a post on social media, the officer from Bedford Community Policing Team said: “Here I am looking very pleased with myself after locating a substantial package of suspected Class A drugs that had been discarded in a very tricky to reach location.

“However, nothing was going to prevent me from getting to them after doing the difficult bit of finding them, and despite the aches and strains of middle age, I was still agile enough to get myself over these railings and drop myself down to the lower floor of this building and recover the package of goodies – having just traced the route of our runaway suspect who I had detained just several minutes earlier.”