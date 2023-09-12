News you can trust since 1845
Police find cash and drugs after pulling over a car at the Black Cat roundabout

He has previously failed to stop in another county before officers caught up with him
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
The seized cash and drugsThe seized cash and drugs
Police pulled over a car on the Black Cat roundabout and discovered this booty.

They’d received intel about a car failing to stop in Lincolnshire and when they stopped it, found thousands of pounds worth of cash as well as some individually wrapped packages of cannabis.

The man in his 30s from Brentford has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and in possession of criminal property.