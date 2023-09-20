News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Police find cans of laughing gas in raid at house in Bedford

They won’t be laughing for long
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
The team searched a house in the townThe team searched a house in the town
The team searched a house in the town

Police found cans of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas – after they raided a house in Bedford following a tip-off over drug dealing.

The team said: “This morning your community team executed a S23 misuse of drugs act warrant in the De Parys Ward. We had received intel/information that drug dealing was occurring from an address. Inside the address, we located 4 nitrous oxide cans which the occupant was concerned in supplying.” No arrests were made.

Earlier this month, the government announced plans to make nitrous oxide an illegal class C by the end of the year. Under the new rules, those caught producing or selling the drug could also face up to 14 years behind bars.