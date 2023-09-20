The team searched a house in the town

Police found cans of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas – after they raided a house in Bedford following a tip-off over drug dealing.

The team said: “This morning your community team executed a S23 misuse of drugs act warrant in the De Parys Ward. We had received intel/information that drug dealing was occurring from an address. Inside the address, we located 4 nitrous oxide cans which the occupant was concerned in supplying.” No arrests were made.

