Police find cans of laughing gas in raid at house in Bedford
They won’t be laughing for long
Police found cans of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas – after they raided a house in Bedford following a tip-off over drug dealing.
The team said: “This morning your community team executed a S23 misuse of drugs act warrant in the De Parys Ward. We had received intel/information that drug dealing was occurring from an address. Inside the address, we located 4 nitrous oxide cans which the occupant was concerned in supplying.” No arrests were made.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Earlier this month, the government announced plans to make nitrous oxide an illegal class C by the end of the year. Under the new rules, those caught producing or selling the drug could also face up to 14 years behind bars.