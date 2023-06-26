He deserves a round of a-paws for finding suspect hiding behind a washing machine

Get a load of this … Police Dog Jax (PD Jax to the likes of you and me) was able to thwart a suspected drug deal in Bedford town centre in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Officers called on PD Jax’s particular set of skills after they managed to detain one man.

With two others getting on their toes, police needed the plucky pooch’s nose to the ground.

PD Jax is paw-some

PD Jax followed the scent around town, through flats and car parks – what do you know, he was able to sniff out one of the suspects hiding behind a washing machine.

The other man who fled the scene was tracked on CCTV and nicked when he returned to his car.