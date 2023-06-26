News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Police dog busts suspected drug deal in Bedford town centre

He deserves a round of a-paws for finding suspect hiding behind a washing machine
By Clare Turner
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:20 BST

Get a load of this … Police Dog Jax (PD Jax to the likes of you and me) was able to thwart a suspected drug deal in Bedford town centre in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Officers called on PD Jax’s particular set of skills after they managed to detain one man.

With two others getting on their toes, police needed the plucky pooch’s nose to the ground.

PD Jax is paw-somePD Jax is paw-some
PD Jax is paw-some
Most Popular

PD Jax followed the scent around town, through flats and car parks – what do you know, he was able to sniff out one of the suspects hiding behind a washing machine.

The other man who fled the scene was tracked on CCTV and nicked when he returned to his car.

Nice one, PD Jax, that’s howl you do it.