Police discover giant knife in Bedford estate as part of countywide crackdown
Bedfordshire Police has linked the discovery to its ongoing crackdown on knife crime in targeted areas.
They also said that the officers who discovered the knife were part of the force’s Operation Salus team.
A police force spokesperson said: “Operation Salus is a data-driven approach to tackling crime, which includes conducting high visibility patrols in different places across the county where there is a high concentration of crime.
“These proactive patrols form part of a number of initiatives the force is implementing to tackle violence across Bedfordshire, including partnering with the county's Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU) to deliver the Just Drop It anti-knife crime campaign.”