Police crackdown on dodgy parking in Bedford - including car blocking zebra crossing
Bedfordshire Police want to stamp out parking problems in Bedford.
Officers recently joined the council's parking enforcement team to tackle ongoing issues in the Queens Park area.
The forced handed out a total of ten tickets.
Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "We had lots of positive feedback from members of the community. If you park on zig zags blocking a zebra crossing, you will get a ticket. The same if you park under a sign that clearly states no parking."