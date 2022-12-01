News you can trust since 1845

Police cordon off part of Bedford's Howard Street after woman punched

Passers-by saw blood on the ground

By Clare Turner
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 10:30am

Police cordoned part of Bedford’s Howard Street after a woman was punched.

Shocked passers by told Bedford Today they saw blood on the ground in the aftermath of the attack.

Police closed the pedestrianised part of the road – just off Mill Street – as they investigated the assault, which happened in the early hours of Wednesday (November 30).

The police cordon at Howard Street where you can see blood on the ground

Most Popular

And they’re asking anyone who saw the Mill Street assault or has any information to call 101 or report it online, quoting reference 40/68854/22