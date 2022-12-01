Police cordon off part of Bedford's Howard Street after woman punched
Passers-by saw blood on the ground
By Clare Turner
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Dec 2022, 10:30am
Police cordoned part of Bedford’s Howard Street after a woman was punched.
Shocked passers by told Bedford Today they saw blood on the ground in the aftermath of the attack.
Advertisement
Police closed the pedestrianised part of the road – just off Mill Street – as they investigated the assault, which happened in the early hours of Wednesday (November 30).
Most Popular
And they’re asking anyone who saw the Mill Street assault or has any information to call 101 or report it online, quoting reference 40/68854/22