Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing woman from village near Bedford

Missing Julia, 59, from Ravensden. Image supplied by Bedfordshire Police.

Police are urgently searching for a missing woman from Ravensden.

Julia, 59, was last seen in the village on Tuesday (September 24) at 7.20pm.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Julia is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall with dark red hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans with a blue top with zebra stripes and a coat, but the colour is unknown.

"Anyone with information or sees Julia should call 101 quoting ref 458 of 24 September."