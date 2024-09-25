Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing woman from village near Bedford
Police are urgently searching for a missing woman from Ravensden.
Julia, 59, was last seen in the village on Tuesday (September 24) at 7.20pm.
Officers are concerned for her welfare.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "Julia is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall with dark red hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans with a blue top with zebra stripes and a coat, but the colour is unknown.
"Anyone with information or sees Julia should call 101 quoting ref 458 of 24 September."