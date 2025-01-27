Police concerned for welfare of missing woman from Bedford

Missing Jennifer. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police have released an image of a missing woman from Bedford.

Jennifer, also known as Jenny, was last seen wearing a dark hooded top and a bobble hat.

The last sighting of the 41-year-old was on Saturday (January 25).

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Officers are becoming concerned for her welfare.

"Anyone who has seen Jennifer or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police as soon as possible, using the reference 105 of 26 January."

You can visit the police's online reporting centre or call 101.