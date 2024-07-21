Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing 62-year-old man from Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 21st Jul 2024, 23:36 GMT
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 08:30 GMT
An appeal has been launched to find a missing 62-year-old from Bedford.

Samantico was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t shirt and trainers.

Police are "concerned for the welfare" of Samantico, and are appealing for the public to get in touch with any information.

Please call 101 quoting incident 305 of July 20.

