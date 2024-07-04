Police close third property in Bedford block of flats due to 'ongoing' drug abuse

By Jo Robinson
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:53 BST
Police have boarded up a property in Bedford due to 'ongoing drug activity'.

Yesterday (July 3), community officers secured a closure order for a flat in the Caudwell area.

The force is now appealing for further tip-offs.

Bedford Community Policing Team wrote on social media: "This is the third address that we have closed in this particular block due to ongoing drug activity and related anti-social behaviour.

The closure order. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

"The address will be closed for three months and will hopefully be a deterrent for further criminal activity at the location.

"If we continue to receive information about other locations within this block, we will work with our partner agencies and utilise our alternative powers around anti-social behaviour, as well as possible enforcement activity with warrants."