Police close third property in Bedford block of flats due to 'ongoing' drug abuse

Police have boarded up a property in Bedford due to 'ongoing drug activity'.

Yesterday (July 3), community officers secured a closure order for a flat in the Caudwell area.

The force is now appealing for further tip-offs.

Bedford Community Policing Team wrote on social media: "This is the third address that we have closed in this particular block due to ongoing drug activity and related anti-social behaviour.

The closure order. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

"The address will be closed for three months and will hopefully be a deterrent for further criminal activity at the location.