Police close third property in Bedford block of flats due to 'ongoing' drug abuse
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yesterday (July 3), community officers secured a closure order for a flat in the Caudwell area.
The force is now appealing for further tip-offs.
Bedford Community Policing Team wrote on social media: "This is the third address that we have closed in this particular block due to ongoing drug activity and related anti-social behaviour.
"The address will be closed for three months and will hopefully be a deterrent for further criminal activity at the location.
"If we continue to receive information about other locations within this block, we will work with our partner agencies and utilise our alternative powers around anti-social behaviour, as well as possible enforcement activity with warrants."