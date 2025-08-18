Police close property in Kempston following complaints about drugs
An address near Riverside Close in Kempston is now shut due to ongoing issues with drugs and anti-social behaviour.
Police were granted a full closure order from Luton Magistrates’ Court.
In a post on social media, officers said: “The criminality and associated anti-social behaviour were causing significant harm to the quality of life for residents for a while.
“However, this address is now closed and that means that neither the residents or any of their ‘guests’ are allowed to enter the property. If they do, a trip to court, wearing some not very fetching bracelets it is.”