Police close property in Kempston following complaints about drugs

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:57 BST
The closed property in Kempston (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)placeholder image
The closed property in Kempston (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
An address near Riverside Close in Kempston is now shut due to ongoing issues with drugs and anti-social behaviour.

Police were granted a full closure order from Luton Magistrates’ Court.

In a post on social media, officers said: “The criminality and associated anti-social behaviour were causing significant harm to the quality of life for residents for a while.

“However, this address is now closed and that means that neither the residents or any of their ‘guests’ are allowed to enter the property. If they do, a trip to court, wearing some not very fetching bracelets it is.”

