Police close Pinewood House in Bedford's town centre over anti-social behaviour
On Friday (September 12) officers obtained a partial closure order from magistrates for THE WHOLE OF Pinewood House in Howard Street, Bedford.
In a post on social media, police said: “Anyone who has been to Bedford town knows this place causes a number of issues and we as police spend a lot of time here, this closure should reduce the amount of time we spend here so it can be better used elsewhere.
“The closure prevents anyone who is not a registered tenant from being inside the block, if anyone is found in breach of this they will be arrested.
“We urge other residents, members of the public and businesses to continue to report any issues as this information will assist us in further enforcement.
“Further work is ongoing to rehouse problematic tenants.”