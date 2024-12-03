Police catch wanted man in Bedford town centre but face 'barrage of abuse'

By Jo Robinson
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 09:24 BST
Officers handcuffed the wanted man. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.placeholder image
Police nicked a wanted man in Bedford town centre after he put up a fight.

Officers spotted the offender on Midland Road yesterday afternoon (December 2) and went over to talk to him.

However, he quickly became "obstructive, refused to stop" and "verbally abusive". He also refused to be put into handcuffs.

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "The situation escalated, with the officers and detained male ending up on the floor - much to the delight of the nearby videographers.

"The male was finally safely detained, handcuffed and under control, not without the usual barrage of abuse and accusations coming our way though."

