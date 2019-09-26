Police carrying out patrols after shots fired at home in Bedford village

Beds Police are carrying out high-visibility patrols in Great Denham following a shooting incident.

At approximately 8.45pm on Wednesday night (September 25), officers were called to reports that a car had pulled up to an address on Greenkeepers Road and two shots were fired at a downstairs window, causing damage to the frame. Nobody in the property was injured.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff said: “This is a concerning incident that happened in a residential area and thankfully no one was injured.

“We are investigating the full circumstances of the incident but we don’t believe that this is a random attack or there is any wider threat to the local community.

“Our officers are currently in the area carrying out high visibility patrols and we would urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to them. Any information that can be passed onto us will be of great help to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked for call DCI Kiff or Detective Sergeant Whitworth on 101 quoting reference 40/55477/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.