Police called THREE TIMES to same part of Bedford after gang of burglars break into houses

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:44 BST
The spate of burglaries happened in Constable Hill, Eagle Gardens and Lely Close as well as Ryswick Road in Kempston
Officers were called three times in the space of 45 minutes to reports of suspicious activity in the Brickhill area.

The calls – between 8pm and 8.45pm on Saturday (October 18) – involved four men in a dark-coloured estate car.

They are believed to have targeted properties on Constable Hill, Eagle Gardens and Lely Close. A fourth property, on Ryswick Road in Kempston, is also thought to have been targeted by the same men shortly before.

The gang entered all the properties, taking numerous items, including jewellery and electronic devices.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes of Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated Operation Maze burglary team, said: “We believe that the time of day these incidents occurred that members of the public may have witnessed these men or their vehicle.

“If you saw anything or have doorbell or dashcam footage from the area that captured any suspicious persons or vehicles, then please get in contact.”

You can report it online or call police 101 quoting reference 40/60179/25.

As the nights get longer, police are advising people – if they are going out after dark – to close curtains, leave a light on and consider leaving a TV or radio on for background noise.

If you are out all day, consider using smart lights or set a timer device to turn lights on automatically as daylight fades.

