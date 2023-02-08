News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Police bust empty house in Kempston which was converted into cannabis factory

Officers have asked the public to be vigilant

By Clare Turner
17 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police bust a cannabis factory in Kempston’s Spring Road at the weekend.

It was an empty property and police asked the public to be vigilant.

In a post on social media, officers said: “If you notice a neighbouring property is empty, which then has workmen around, windows blocked by tinfoil and then followed by a strong herbal smell, this could be a cannabis factory.”

The cannabis factory at Spring Road, Kempston (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
Most Popular

If you have any info report it online