Police bust empty house in Kempston which was converted into cannabis factory
Officers have asked the public to be vigilant
By Clare Turner
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police bust a cannabis factory in Kempston’s Spring Road at the weekend.
It was an empty property and police asked the public to be vigilant.
In a post on social media, officers said: “If you notice a neighbouring property is empty, which then has workmen around, windows blocked by tinfoil and then followed by a strong herbal smell, this could be a cannabis factory.”