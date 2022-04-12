Police bust cannabis factory in Bedford's Ford End Road following tip-off
A large number of plants were seized
Police busted a cannabis factory in Ford End Road on Saturday night (April 9).
Officers received a tip-off from members of the public following what they described as “suspicious activity at the location” and dismantled the factory.
A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “The team attended the address at around 10.30pm on Saturday alongside forensics colleagues and found a dangerous electrical setup which could easily have caused a fire. A large number of plants were seized.
“Cannabis production is often directly linked to organised crime groups involved in other criminal activity, violence and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people.”
To report any suspicious activity, visit here or call police on 101.