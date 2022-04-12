Police bust cannabis factory in Bedford's Ford End Road following tip-off

Police busted a cannabis factory in Ford End Road on Saturday night (April 9).

Officers received a tip-off from members of the public following what they described as “suspicious activity at the location” and dismantled the factory.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “The team attended the address at around 10.30pm on Saturday alongside forensics colleagues and found a dangerous electrical setup which could easily have caused a fire. A large number of plants were seized.

The cannabis factory at Ford End Road (Picture courtesy of @NorthBedsPolice)

“Cannabis production is often directly linked to organised crime groups involved in other criminal activity, violence and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people.”