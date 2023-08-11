Police bust cannabis factory in Bedford's Box End following tip-off from the public

Stock image of a previous cannabis bust by police

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Box End in Bedford.

A passer-by reported suspicious activity when they saw a group of men put large bags into a vehicle and smelt a strong smell of cannabis.

Officers headed down to the area and discovered a large amount of cannabis inside a nearby building.

Evidence suggested it had been used to grow the drug not that long ago due to the ducting, insulation, pots (pardon the pun) – not to mention the plastic shielding over the windows.