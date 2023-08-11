News you can trust since 1845
Police bust cannabis factory in Bedford's Box End following tip-off from the public

Five were arrested
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST
Stock image of a previous cannabis bust by policeStock image of a previous cannabis bust by police
Police discovered a cannabis factory in Box End in Bedford.

A passer-by reported suspicious activity when they saw a group of men put large bags into a vehicle and smelt a strong smell of cannabis.

Officers headed down to the area and discovered a large amount of cannabis inside a nearby building.

Evidence suggested it had been used to grow the drug not that long ago due to the ducting, insulation, pots (pardon the pun) – not to mention the plastic shielding over the windows.

All the cannabis was seized, and five men were subsequently arrested in connection with the bust.