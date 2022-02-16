Police bust cannabis factory in Bedford in dawn raid

A drugs factory in Bedford with the potential to create more than £500,000 worth of cannabis each year was dismantled this morning (Wednesday).

Officers searched an address in Cutcliffe Grove at 6am as part of a pre-planned operation following intelligence the location was being used to grow and distribute cannabis, a class B drug.

They uncovered dozens of cannabis plants in three rooms across the property, with no-one inside.

The drugs factory had the potential to create more than £500,000 worth of the cannabis each year

Early estimates suggest the location could be used to grow some £570,000 worth of cannabis every year.

Investigation officer Sarah Thacker said: “Although cannabis can sometimes be seen as a substance which causes less harm than other illegal drugs, we know that it can be highly profitable for organised criminal groups who look to exploit young and vulnerable people for their own gain.

“We also know that cannabis is no different to other drugs in that it is intrinsically linked to much of the violence we see in Bedfordshire. We regularly find that drugs are behind criminal activity such as county lines drug running, modern slavery and human trafficking, and that’s why we will continue to pursue those involved in this criminal world.

“Our operation today has dismantled a cannabis factory on a nice, suburban street. These factories for organised criminal activity could pop up anywhere, so please get in touch with us if you have concerns or suspicions that this is taking place near where you live.”

Police at the property in Cutcliffe Grove this morning (Wednesday)

There are some key signs to spot for a property being used to cultivate drugs:

A powerful distinctive sweet, sickly aroma

Frequent visitors throughout the day and night

Blacked out windows

Chinks of bright light throughout the night

Birds gathering on the roof, particularly in cold weather

In winter, snow melting unusually quickly on the roof

High levels of condensation on windows

Noise from fans

Large amounts of rubbish, including compost bags

Electricity meter being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting

If you have concerns about cannabis cultivation or other drug activity where you live, you can contact Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101.

All of these reports are fed into police intelligence systems and can help officers get a better understanding of organised crime.