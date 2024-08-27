Police bust cannabis factory and seize cash in Bedford's Clarendon Street

Police bust a cannabis factory in Clarendon Street, Bedford, on Tuesday, August 20

If you were wondering what all the police activity was in Black Tom last Tuesday (August 20), looks like it was a major joint force op.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police and Lancashire Police bust a cannabis factory in Clarendon Street, Bedford – and as well as the drugs, found a large quantity of cash.

One woman and a man, both in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and production of a controlled drug. The man was remanded in custody with Lancashire Police.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote reference 317 of 20 August.