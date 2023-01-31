A member of the public came to the police's rescue today (Tuesday) as they tried to catch a prolific thief in the town centre.

Peacocks alerted CCTV operators that the offender had snatched £350 worth of goods from the store in Allhallows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annoying for the police, they were nowhere near the thief but luckily a kind member of the public lent them their bike.

You're nicked