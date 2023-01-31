News you can trust since 1845
Police borrow bike from stranger to catch fleeing thief in Bedford

He’d gotten away with £350 worth of goods

By Clare Turner
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 4:49pm

A member of the public came to the police's rescue today (Tuesday) as they tried to catch a prolific thief in the town centre.

Peacocks alerted CCTV operators that the offender had snatched £350 worth of goods from the store in Allhallows.

Annoying for the police, they were nowhere near the thief but luckily a kind member of the public lent them their bike.

You're nicked
And when one of the officers caught up with the male in Alexandra Place, he was quickly arrested.