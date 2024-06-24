Police arrest would-be thief in Bedford Tesco - who was already wanted on recall to prison

By Jo Robinson
Published 24th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
Officers arrested a would-be thief in Tesco, High Street, after he attempted to steal from several shops in Bedford.

And a quick check showed the “prolific offender” – who was picked up on Saturday (June 22) – was also wanted on recall to prison.

The PSCO who tracked him down said: "CCTV picked him up on a bike on the high street outside Tesco. I stayed hidden out of sight. Other units were also on the way. He then went into Tesco, so I used this moment to run down to Tesco, where I located him inside and detained him.”

He was then arrested.