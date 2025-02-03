Police arrest prolific shoplifter in Kempston
Police arrested a prolific shoplifter in Kempston who had two court warrants outstanding.
A PCSO spotted the wanted man as he was on patrol near Halsey Road station on Saturday (February 1).
A member of Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "[The shoplifter] was part of a group who were gathered in the alleyway from The Slipe near Whitbread Avenue that leads to Kempston Road.
"I got out to check the group out but they dispersed as I started to approach. One of them being this one [pictured], who I detained."