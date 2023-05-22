News you can trust since 1845
Police arrest person for urinating outside Bedford church and school

They also spat in officers’ faces

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:02 BST

Police arrested a person who thought it was OK to use St Peter’s gardens in Bedford as a toilet.

The incident happened on Friday (May 19) with the hostile kicking off when police approached them.

For some reason, police haven’t revealed whether the offender was male and female but in a post on social media, added the “delightful individual” spat in their faces, kicked officers and homophobically abused them.

St Peter's gardens
Officers added: “This person isn’t homeless so could have chosen to go at home before they came out, or alternatively use toilets instead of squatting in front of a school and church.

"The gardens are a space to be enjoyed by the public and we won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour.

“There are public toilets near to the bus station. There are also various support agencies in town that I’m sure wouldn’t turn someone away in need of a toilet.”

Police added if you see further issues at the location, call them on 101.