Police arrest man wanted on recall to prison in Bedford area

Police nicked a man who was wanted on recall to prison after he failed to give officers the slip.

The force visited an address in the Bedford area to attempt to arrest him on Saturday (January 4).

After no-one answered the door officers were preparing their 'Method Of Entry' kit when they spotted two females and one male leaving the house.

The male was "clearly very eager" to hide his identity – and an officer confirmed that he was their wanted man.

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "The wanted male then made off – for a grand total of around 200 metres – before he was taken to the floor by PC 641 who had been plotted up further along the road.

"He was put into handcuffs and arrested."