Police appeal for help to find missing teenager with links to Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Kempston

Police searching for a missing 15-year-old boy are appealing for information.

Ryan Hodges was last seen in Wellingborough at about 5.45pm on Friday, August 30, and is known to visit the Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Kempston areas of Bedfordshire.

Ryan Hodges

He is white, 5ft 3in, and slim with blue eyes and short brown hair.

When he was last seen, Ryan was wearing a black tracksuit, grey sweatshirt, black Nike trainers and a black man bag.

Anyone who has seen Ryan or has information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.