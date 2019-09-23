Police appeal after woman is hit by car on pedestrian crossing near Bedford

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Clapham on Saturday (September 21).

Emergency services rushed to High Street just before 5pm after reports of a collision between a woman and a blue Mercedes B180.

News

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the car prior to the collision, to come forward.

In particular they are keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Jon Yaxley from the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number 296 of September 21.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.