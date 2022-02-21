Plain clothes police step up patrols following catalytic converter thefts in Flitwick

Police have been stepping up patrols following a spate of catalytic converter thefts in Flitwick and Harlington.

Officers have been in hot spot areas in both marked and unmarked cars as well as in plain clothing on foot - and as a result have also made arrests for possession of drugs and antisocial behaviour.

Sergeant Dominic Tembey, from the force’s Central Bedfordshire Community Team, said: “Following our targeted patrols we have seen a reduction in offences.

National Tyres, in Ashburnham Road, Bedford

“I want to remind members of the public to take steps to protect their vehicles. To keep your catalytic converter safe, you can ask your car dealer for advice on locks or guards that are approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold.

“Alternatively, where possible make sure your vehicle is parked in a garage overnight, or if you have a commercial vehicle, park it in a secure compound. If this isn’t possible, park in an area that’s well-lit and overlooked and try to park so that the converter can’t be easily reached by potential thieves.

“You should also register your converter and mark it with a forensic marker, which will make it harder for thieves to dispose of.”

And this Wednesday (February 23) officers will be at National Tyres, in Ashburnham Road, Bedford, where they will be marking catalytic converters with security marked liquid.

When a UV light is held over the liquid, police can identify details of the vehicle on a secure database and be able to identify it should it be reported stolen. It also acts as a deterrent for any thieves.

Sergeant Tembey said: “We are encouraging members of the public to come down to National Tyres and have their convertors marked so that we can help prevent thefts in our communities.”

Anyone looking to attend Wednesday's event can contact the National Tyres Bedford branch on 01234 354244 to book an appointment, while the team will be accepting drop-ins on the day.