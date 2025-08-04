Plain-clothed police hit the streets of Bedford to keep women safe

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 12:52 BST
Undercover officers patrolling Bedford (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)
Undercover officers have started patrolling Bedford town centre to keep people safe in pubs, bars and nightclubs.

It’s all part of a new initiative called Project Vigilant to target perpetrator behaviours – which are often displayed BEFORE a sexual offence takes place.

The op has already started – launching on Friday (August 1) – with plain-clothed officers patrolling designated areas and flagging any person of interest to uniformed officers.

It’s not known if it’s in response to businessman Peter McCormack’s plan to fund 10 private security guards to patrol Bedford town centre every Saturday throughout August.

Bedford Today has approached the police for comment.

Chief Inspector Mark Farrant said: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a key priority for our force and Project Vigilant is an important part of this as everyone has a right be safe whilst on a night out.

“We initially implemented Project Firefly a few years ago which has done a great job in targeting perpetrators and protecting people in those nighttime hot spots and Project Vigilant aims to continue this good work.

“With a significant focus on targeting perpetrators, we remain committed to working with our partners to make Bedfordshire a safer place to go out at night.”

