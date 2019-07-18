Phoned snatched from woman's hand in brazen Kempston daylight robbery

A woman had her mobile phone pulled from her hand by a brazen thief in Kempston yesterday afternoon.

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Bedford Road at around 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A woman was walking on a footpath on Bedford Road, close to St John’s Street when she was approached by a man on a pushbike.

The man asked the victim if he could use her phone and when she declined, he grabbed the phone from the victim’s hand and pushed her to the ground.

He headed off on his bike towards St John’s Street.

The offender is described as white, but with tanned skin. At the time of the offence, he was wearing a blue t-shirt and riding a red bike.

Detective Constable Jay Watts, who is investigating, said: “This was a horrible robbery on an unsuspecting victim in the middle of the day. We believe there was a number of people who may have seen the incident or the direction the offender headed off in.

“We would also like to ask people who were driving and were in the area at the time to check their dash cam footage to see if they have captured the incident of the offender on a red bike.

“We won’t tolerate robbery and other violent crimes in our county and we are asking our residents to come forward with any information about this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Watts on 101 or by visiting the forces online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/41031/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.