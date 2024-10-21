Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of incidents of snatch thefts take place each day.

Figures show that mobile phones are targeted in particular.

Victims of such crimes might be wondering what steps they should take immediately after the theft.

If you’ve ever experienced that heart-sinking moment when you realise your phone is missing, it is likely one you will never forget - the panic as you scramble around to try and find where it has gone.

Fortunately most of the time, your mobile will probably turn up - as it has managed to disappear itself behind the sofa or under a cushion. But on the rare occasion that you have actually had your phone stolen, you might be at a loss about what to actually do in the initial aftermath.

Government figures show that an estimated 78,000 people have fallen victim to phone or bag snatching in the past year alone. In England and Wales, approximately 200 people per day are victims of snatch thefts, with mobile phones being a prime target and accounting for 36% of all "theft from the person" offences.

Having a mobile phone stolen can put personal financial details at risk. Picture: Alamy/PA.

But what should you do if you find yourself the victim of a snatch theft and are left without your mobile phone? Here are the steps you need to take, according to experts.

First thing you should do after your phone is stolen

According to the Citizens Advice Bureau, the very first step you should do after having your mobile device pinched is to tell your network provider straight away. Even if you have just lost it, you should also take this measure as well.

On its website it explains: “If you don’t tell them straight away you might have to pay for any unauthorised phone calls, which can be very expensive. If your phone’s been stolen, ask your network provider for the phone's identification number (IMEI) - you’ll need to give this to the police.

“If you find your phone your network provider will normally be able to reactivate it.”

What other steps should you take?

Report the theft to the police

After contacting your network provider, the very next thing you should do is report the theft to the police. The Citizens Advice Bureau adds: “Your network provider will give you your phone's identification number (IMEI), which you should pass on to the police.

“Make a note of the crime reference number - you’ll need it if you want to claim on insurance.”

Get a replacement

Your network will usually send you a replacement SIM card, but they may charge an administration fee, Citizens Advice warns. The website adds: “Your network won’t normally replace your phone free of charge and you’ll have to carry on paying your monthly line rental until the end of your contract.”

If you don’t get a free replacement phone, you’ll have to decide whether to:

buy a new phone and continue with your current contract

wait until your current contract ends and get a new contract that includes a phone

However if your phone is insured or covered by your home insurance policy you’ll usually be able to claim for a new one. Contact your insurance provider to find out what cover you have and how they can get you a replacement. If your phone was stolen you’ll need to give them the crime reference number.

