A person was stabbed in Ashburnham Road, Bedford, at around 9pm last night (Sunday)

The road was closed from the roundabout to the train station following the incident which happened at 9pm.

Police haven’t revealed the sex or age of the victim but confirmed one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

